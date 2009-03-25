F-22 crashes in California desert near air base

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - The Air Force says an F-22 fighter has crashed near Edwards Air Force Base in the high desert of Southern California.

Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Ann Stefanek confirmed the crash Wednesday but had no other details.

Stefanek had no information on the status of the pilot. The F-22 is the Air Force's new top-of-the-line fighter.

