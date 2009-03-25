F-22 crashes in California desert near air base - | WBTV Charlotte

F-22 crashes in California desert near air base

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - The Air Force says an F-22 fighter has crashed near Edwards Air Force Base in the high desert of Southern California.

Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Ann Stefanek confirmed the crash Wednesday but had no other details.

Stefanek had no information on the status of the pilot. The F-22 is the Air Force's new top-of-the-line fighter.

(The following is from the U.S. Department of Defense.)

F-22A Crashes Near Edwards Air Force Base

American Forces Press Service

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2009 - An Air Force F-22A Raptor fighter jet crashed this morning about 35 miles northeast of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., defense officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. in an area known as Harbor Dry.

The aircraft, based at Edwards, was on a test mission when the incident occurred. Edwards is home of the Air Force Flight Test Center.

One pilot was on board, but the pilot's condition is unknown at this time, officials said.

A board of officers will investigate the cause of the crash.

