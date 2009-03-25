The Good News Is... Help for hungry pets

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control agency is seeing more people who are forced to give up their pets because they can't afford to feed them.

The good news is, Second Harvest Food Bank is now stocking more than just people food.

Donations have come pouring into a new program designed to help people who can't afford to feed their animals.

More than 10,000 pounds of dog and cat food has already been donated and more is on the way.

Second Harvest will start distributing the supplies to Charlotte area food banks on Monday, March 30.

Anyone interested in picking up food must be able to show their income to be eligible for the free food.

Donations can be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank or Char-Meck Animal Care and Control. Click here for more information.