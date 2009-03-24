Street racing challenge at zMAX Dragway allows local drivers a safe, legal and controlled environment to compete

(The following information is from Lowes Motor Speedway.)

CONCORD, N.C. (March 24, 2009) - Local law enforcement officials gathered at zMAX Dragway to help speedway officials announce a new program designed to take street racing off the streets and into a safe, legal and controlled environment. The first Street Racing Challenge kicks off at the Bellagio of drag strips on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Throughout the year at each of the seven Street Racing Challenge events, participants, ages 18 and up, are invited to bring their valid driver's license and registration along with their best street ride to the concrete quarter mile for an evening of head-to-head racing.

"This is a program designed to give everyone in the community a chance to bring their personal cars out to zMAX Dragway and take street racing off the streets," said Marcus Smith, president and general manager of Lowe's Motor Speedway. "We've had a lot of success at our sister tracks with programs similar to this one by offering a safe alternative to street racing and what better place to do that than at the world's greatest dragway."

The Street Racing Challenge will give competitors four hours of head-to-head match racing. Participants will be encouraged to call out their matchup in the staging lanes, hang out in the pit area with fellow auto enthusiasts or watch the other competitors face off on the strip, all the while enjoying music provided by local disc jockeys.

Local law enforcement officers applauded the new program at zMAX Dragway for offering a great alternative to street racing on public highways.

"People, young and old, going fast on public roadways are so dangerous to the rest of the public and themselves," said Merl Hamilton, Concord Police Chief. "This program is an outstanding opportunity for those individuals, who want to race, to do so in a safe and controlled environment. We're pleased that they'll have that opportunity at zMAX Dragway."

Car registration for the Street Racing Challenge on Thursday night will begin at 3 p.m., with on-track action starting at 5 p.m. There is no pre-registration, and the registration fee for each vehicle is $30.

Spectator gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is $10 at the gate. Visit any local participating Discount Tire or Ride Now Power Sports to pick up a $5-off admission coupon.

Tickets for all events at zMAX Dragway, including PINKS All Out on April 24-25 and the second annual NHRA Nationals, Sept. 17-20, are on sale now and can be obtained online at www.lowesmotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS. Convenient payment plan options and affordable multi-day ticket packages are available.