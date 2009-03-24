Youth should act now to secure summer employment

(The following information is from Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.)

CHARLOTTE, NC - With the end of the school year only 11 weeks away, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is urging youth to act now to secure summer employment opportunities. Goodwill's Youth Job Connection is working daily with local employers that have hundreds of job opportunities available for youth this summer.

The Youth Job Connection is a partnership between Goodwill and the City of Charlotte that is dedicated to providing job skill development and job search resources for Charlotte youth ages 14-18. Youth who participate in the program can access free job training and placement assistance, including resume writing, customer service and interview skills.

Online registration for youth is available now at www.youthjobconnection.com. Walk-in services are available from 12-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 12-4:30 p.m. on Friday at Goodwill's corporate office located at 2122 Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

A new component of the Youth Job Connection this year is the inclusion of the Mayor's Youth Employment Program (MYEP). The program provides high school seniors the opportunity to explore careers of their interest before graduation. As a participant in MYEP, youth will receive job mentoring, coaching and valuable hands-on experience.

About Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

Goodwill operates 19 retail stores and has 36 total donation sites in the Southern Piedmont region of North and South Carolina. Proceeds from the sale of donated goods fund job training and employment services for individuals facing barriers to employment such as lack of skills, experience or education. In 2008, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont delivered services to more than 13,300 individuals, placed more than 2,700 people in employment and diverted more than 45 million pounds of goods from area landfills.