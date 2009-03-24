Taking drag racing from the streets to the track

Local law enforcement officials gathered at zMAX Dragway to help speedway officials announce a new program designed to take street racing off the streets and into a safe, legal and controlled environment. The first Street Racing Challenge kicks off at the Bellagio of drag strips on Thursday at 5 p.m.

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - It's being called an unusual approach to the problem of illegal street racing, but law enforcement officials in Cabarrus County think it will work.

On Tuesday, Concord Police Chief Merl Hamilton, Cabarrus County Sheriff Brad Riley, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and Marcus Smith of the zMax Dragway at Concord announced a new reacing series at the track that will feature drivers in their own street cars.

The idea is to give these drivers a safe and secure place to race their cars.

In recent years there have been several cases of illegal street racing on streets in and around the Charlotte area. Those races can often end in death or serious injury, or at the very least with police impounding and then selling off the cars.