Myrtle Beach on a budget

By David Whisenant - bio l email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTV) - Spring has arrived and with that come thoughts of a spring break or some kind of vacation, and for many, that means heading south to sun, sand, and surf of the Myrtle Beach area.

The only negative undercurrent in those plans could the tough economy.

WBTV found that the economy has effected merchants at the beach just like anyone else, and they're making deals to try and lure customers for the spring season.

Ocean front hotel rooms for $35 a night, two for one meal deals at some of the nicest restaurants on the Grand Strand, and golf discounts were among the bargains being offered last week.

The popular Myrtle Beach theaters and shows are also offering discount tickets.

"Normally you see a lot of deals cut right before the summer, this year it is definitely a deal hunters year," said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber President Brad Dean. "There are great bargains out there for hotels and other attractions as early as March and the summer months."

Cherry Grove Realty owner Bob Cline told WBTV that many people who rent homes at the beach are offering deep discounts. He said now is a great time to get a bargain locked in before prices go back on the upswing.