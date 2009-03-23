Martinsen family talks with WBTV's Molly Grantham on WBT Radio

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you look hard enough, you can find good stories woven in the fabric of even the seemingly horrific ones.

Monday morning the parents of Victoria Martinsen said that despite losing everything they own in a Ponzi scheme and the remission of their 6-year old daughter's cancer, they have incredible faith in themselves and this community.

They spoke with Anchor Molly Grantham, who was hosting WBT 1110 Keith Larson's radio show while he was off.

Nils and Elizabeth Martinsen said they're living off a little bit of money they have left on their equity line. They're also depending on the goodness of strangers.

We've followed Victoria's fight against cancer and her back-and-forth stays in the hospital for 18 months. Her parents thought two stem cell transplants last fall kicked the disease, but Victoria's cancer is now back.

There is also a website created following Victoria's situation: www.helpvictoria.org.