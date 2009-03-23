Nascar Hall of Fame taking shape

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This time next year, NASCAR fans will be gearing up for the grand opening of the NASCAR Hall of Fame which is located in Center City Charlotte.

If you drive by the facility, you'll see the project is really starting to come together.

The outside of the building is pretty much complete. Inside, workers are putting the finishing touches on the 250-seat Full Throttle Theater.

Charlotte city council members had the opportunity to look at 30 artist renderings of the finished product during their meeting Monday night.