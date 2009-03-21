Neighbors want railroad crossing closed after crash

By Sarah Batista - bio l email

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Neighbors in northeast Charlotte say they want a railroad crossing near their home to be shut down, before someone gets hurt in a collision.

On Friday, an Amtrak train collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Old Concord and Newell Hickory Grove Roads. Neighbors told WBTV ON YOUR SIDE, they would like the road to be closed for good.

"It's just dangerous,"said Amy Tynan.

Tynan lives right across the street from the railroad crossing. She and other neighbors have witnessed close calls before Friday's crash.

"There have been several different accidents," said neighbor Justin Blackwood.

Crews shut down the road temporarily early Saturday to fix the railroad crossing. By mid-afternoon it was back up and running, but neighbors think the road is useless.

"There's a lot of different ways to get to the same place without having to cross over the railroad tracks," said Blackwood.

"We're all in consensus, that road needs to be shut down,"said Tynan.

Transportation officials are working on adding a turning lane on Old Concord road to ease traffic at the intersection. But neighbors say it's a waste of time and money--not to mention the turning lane would cut into their front yards. They'd rather see the intersection closed, before someone gets hurt.

"Someone will get hurt,"said Blackwood.

Neighbors say they've addressed their concerns with local and state officials, but so far, there are no plans to close the road.

Another Amtrak train hit a truck on that same line back in February. It happened on Pharr Mill Road in Harrisburg. None of the ten people on board were hurt.