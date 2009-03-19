Posted by Sarah Hildmann - email

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A very rare breed of pugs have been born to a couple in Huntersville on Sunday.

The six puppies are Hairless Pugs.

Todd Childers and his wife say the mother, Molly, is a pure-bred Pug and the father, Boss, is a pure-bred Hairless Chinese Crested.

The Childers say the pregnancy was not planned and a surprise to everyone.

The babies and mother are doing great.

As for the future of the Hairless Pugs, the Childers say there is a very big demand for them right now. The dogs will not be given away or adopted. They do plan to keep a few of them.

The Childers say they will wait to see what the future holds when the pups get a little older in the next couple of months.