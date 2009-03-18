Fighting teen violence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - According to a recent survey at West Mecklenburg High School, only 43-percent of students think the school is safe. And a recent report issued by CMS shows there are more than 70-gangs in schools across the city.

But this week Carolinas Health Care is teaming up with CMS and CMPD and several other local organizations in an effort to change that.

It's the 4th annual Youth Violence Prevention Conference, entitled "Raising today's kids to resist violence tomorrow."

It kicks off next Thursday in Charlotte.

Carolinas Healthcare trauma surgeon Dr. David Jacobs spoke Wednesday with WBTV's Tonia Bendickson.

He wants to see Charlotte come up with a more comprehensive plan to prevent youth violence.