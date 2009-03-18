The Good News Is... Kindness is contagious

By Kristen Hampton - bio l email

WESLEY CHAPEL, NC (WBTV) - The news from a group of 3rd graders is almost always good. Today's venture to Wesley Chapel Elementary School proves not only is it good, it's really nice too.

The whole school is undergoing a week of "kindness training" so-to-speak. Teachers taped up pictures of kettles to each classroom door. Each time any student does something kind for someone, they get a gold coin to affix to the kettle.

The idea here isn't to see who gets the most coins, names aren't even on them. The goal is to teach the youngsters to do good... just because you can.

Kettles of Kindness is a pretty cool idea. I thought it might translate well into the adult world too.

Kristen Hampton

WBTV Good News Reporter