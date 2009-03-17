Racing and the economy

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - The engines were turning at Lowe's Motor Speedway Tuesday. Four drivers and teams were at the track for Goodyear tire testing.

For now, the sport seems to be holding its own in a tough economy despite all the lay-offs at the end of the season last year.

Tuesday's testing is to make sure the tires will hold up well.

The four teams represent the four car makers and testing gives all the teams an idea of what to expect.

One bit of hopefulness is that some had predicted another big round of team lay-offs after the Daytona 500.

So far, that hasn't happened, but some teams are still struggling to find corporate sponsors.

Ticket sales are slow here. The track hasn't really cranked up the market yet and they don't normally sell a lot at this point anyway.

WBTV's David Whisenant has more details in this report.