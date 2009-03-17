Speak Out: Common Sense

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

If you are distributing stimulus money - would you give more to small towns with fewer people, or more money to larger cities with a significantly higher population?

New Bern, a town of about 29-thousand, was just awarded over 60-million dollars in stimulus funding.

While Charlotte, with a population of over 700-thousand in the city alone, was given about 4 million.

Let's do a bit of math here...if you live in New Bern, that will mean just over $2,000.00 of federal stimulus road money per person...if you live in the city of Charlotte...that comes to almost $6 of federal stimulus road money per person...does that seem as slanted to you as it does to us??? Oh...by the way, New Bern just happens to be Governor Beverly Perdue's home town.

Now...to be fair... this has been labeled as only "the first round" of stimulus distribution, but if this is any indication of what's to come, we will once again, draw a short straw.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg has been promised more money in subsequent rounds...along with you, we'll be waiting and watching.

And hoping that it does happen.

Until then... our point is there must be a better, more equitable way to determine how stimulus funds are allocated.

Politics needs to take a back seat to fairness and need and our delegation to Raleigh must do a much better job of representing us.

We often ask you to SpeakOut by writing or calling your elected officials.

You may think that it does no good...but we talk with these elected politicians all the time and we can assure you, it DOES make a difference.

Contact the Governor's office....and let her hear from you.

She promised that things would be different under her administration.

So far we see no difference.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.