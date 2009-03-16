Cassidy Hooper sent to hospital because of infection

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A very special Charlotte girl in which WBTV introduced you to almost three years ago was unexpectedly sent to the hospital for an emergency surgery Monday morning.

Cassidy Hooper was born without eyes and a nose.

She had to go to Levine Children's Hospital on Monday due to a bad infection in the expander that was surgically placed in her nasal area two years ago.

The expander is being used to stretch her skin. It is the first in a 12-step process surgeons are doing to create a nose for Cassidy. The entire process could take 3 years.

Cassidy's father told WBTV his daughter is in pain, but the expander is out. Her next surgery is scheduled for June.

Cassidy will turn 13 on Wednesday, March 18th.

Click the red camera icon to see this story.