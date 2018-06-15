VIDEO: Former Panthers kicker John Kasay's daughter releasing CD of her music

Savannah Kasay, the daughter of former Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, is 18 yrs., old and writes and performs her own music. Kasay's debut CD is coming out on Friday, June 15, 2018. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
