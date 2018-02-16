Cherica Adams Shooting Scene

On November 16, a pregnant Cherica Adams called 911 saying she’d just been shot by someone driving a white Ford Expedition. When police arrived, they found Adams in her BMW with four gunshot wounds, two to her neck and two to her abdomen. Aired Nov. 16, 1999.
