Sworn - | WBTV Charlotte

  • SwornMore>>

  • E1: Officer Suddreth

    E1: Officer Suddreth

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Chase Suddreth has been with the department for nearly 10 years. Stream Episode One of 'Sworn' now.

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Chase Suddreth has been with the department for nearly 10 years. Stream Episode One of 'Sworn' now.

    More >>

  • E2: Officer Miller

    E2: Officer Miller

    Officer Isaac Miller has been a Salisbury Police Officer for more than two years. Stream Episode Two of 'Sworn' now.

    Officer Isaac Miller has been a Salisbury Police Officer for more than two years. Stream Episode Two of 'Sworn' now.

    More >>

  • E3: Deputy Clark

    E3: Deputy Clark

    Deputy Christy Clark has been with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office for 8 years. Stream Episode Three of 'Sworn' now.

    Deputy Christy Clark has been with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office for 8 years. Stream Episode Three of 'Sworn' now.

    More >>

  • Sworn: The Trailer

    Sworn: The Trailer

Powered by Frankly