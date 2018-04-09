According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 200 residents who live along Queens Road to Hermitage Court are without power. The outage was first reported around 1:17 a.m.More >>
Sister Hazel, an alternative rock group from Gainesville, Florida, whose biggest hit was 1997's 'All For You,' will headline the musical performances at the Cheerwine Festival in downtown Salisbury on May 19.More >>
Activists and residents squeezed by rising rents urged the Charlotte City Council on Monday to do more to build affordable housing.More >>
High pressure will dominate the eastern half of the US for the rest of this week and with all the sunshine associated with it, temperatures will finally respond.More >>
A 7-year-old girl from Texas broke the world record as the youngest female to climb the 19,341-foot Mt. Kilimanjaro -- the tallest mountain in Africa. Her motivation? Her late father.More >>
