A Charlotte-based artist started smoking marijuana to deal with depression and anxiety. She says it unlocked something inside her.
A retired veteran has been suffering from PTSD sparked from serving in two different wars. Prescription pills became the way he learned to cope until a friend suggested he try marijuana.
The head of a Washington based policy group worries marijuana legalization is opening the door to another “big tobacco.” He also worries about the long-term health effects marijuana could have on the body.
She suffered from injuries of a severe dog attack until she tried CBD oils. Now, she runs a CBD oil company and wants to help others.
A Charlotte mom watched her daughter suffer through hundreds of seizures a day, even though she was on 16 different medications. She says CBD oils saved her daughter’s life.
Ho Shin Lee, 31, is charged with 14 counts of money laundering. The maximum penalty for each charge is 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
US Marshals were serving a warrant on a suspect at Motel 6 off of Lane Street in Kannapolis and attempted to take the suspect into custody.
"Ultimately it came down to the price tag," he said. "A few months ago we were presented with the $24 million option — then there was the $32 million concept."
Police say the purchases were made on Amazon for things like coach purses, a Star wars Chewbacca figure and a cordless drill.
The Carolina Panthers have signed free agent guard Jeremiah Sirles ahead of his fifth season in the NFL.
