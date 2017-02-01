Elijah McCoy was an engineer and inventor whose steam-engine lubrication system gave rise to the expression "the real McCoy."
Benjamin Banneker was an astronomer, surveyor and naturalist. He was part of a team that surveyed the borders of the District of Columbia.
Thurgood Marshall was the first African-American to serve on the United States Supreme Court.
Issa Rae is an actress, writer, producer and director who is best known for her work on the series "Insecure."
Kamala Harris is a United States Senator from California who previously served as that state's attorney general.
Chadwick Boseman is an actor from Anderson, SC who has portrayed Jackie Robinson and James Brown in films.
Gwen Ifill is an award-winning journalist and political analyst.
Lorraine Hansberry was the first black woman to have a play produced on Broadway.
Leroy Homer lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001 while serving as first officer of Flight 93 which crashed in Pennsylvania during a hijack attempt.
Matthew Henson was an Arctic explorer and believed to be one of the first men to reach the North Pole.
Wilma Rudolph was an American sprinter who overcame polio to become the first American woman to win three gold medals in track and field in a single Olympic Games.
Marian Anderson was one of the most celebrated opera singers of the 20th century.
Frederick Douglass was a former slave who became a prominent leader of the abolitionist movement.
Arthur Ashe was an American world number 1 tennis icon who won three Gland Slam titles and was the first black player selected to the US Davis Cup team.
