For Sisters Only who present

Phenomenal Women 2016

Don't miss Phenomenal Women 2016! Its a celebration of multi-cultural women showcasing products and services in health and wellness, beauty, fitness, financial planning and more. FSO 2016 is featuring Live Performances this year from, Eric Benet, Ro James, BJ The Chicago Kid, Travis Greene, Deon Kipping and appearances from Eddie Levert, Dr. Ian Smith, Braxton Family Vaues Own Traci Braxton, Love & Hip Hop’s Cardi B, Diggy Simmons and Celebrity Trainer Sonya D.

This year, join us in the Literary Café, enjoy Artie’s Mommy Makeover sessions and so much more! Get ready for FSO Presents: Phenomenal Women 2016 Saturday, May 14, 2016 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Children under the age of 2 yrs old will not need a ticket for admittance into this event. Please be advisded: *Tickets are Non-Refundable*