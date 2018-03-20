From Charlotte Motor Speedway: The star of George Lucas’ groundbreaking film “American Graffiti,” a white 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ray Evernham, will join the famous City Chevrolet car from “Days of Thunder” in a special movie- and television-themed display at the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: The star of George Lucas’ groundbreaking film “American Graffiti,” a white 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ray Evernham, will join the famous City Chevrolet car from “Days of Thunder” in a special movie- and television-themed display at the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.More >>
From the NCTM: Pirate Day is this Saturday, January 27 at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.More >>
From the NCTM: Pirate Day is this Saturday, January 27 at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.More >>
From Food Lion: On Dec. 12, Food Lion will celebrate 60 years of nourishing the communities it serves.More >>
From Food Lion: On Dec. 12, Food Lion will celebrate 60 years of nourishing the communities it serves.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays just around the corner, Charlotte Motor Speedway is gearing up for an unrivaled Christmas light show extravaganza.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays just around the corner, Charlotte Motor Speedway is gearing up for an unrivaled Christmas light show extravaganza.More >>
Hundreds of Kannapolis officials, business people and residents celebrated the kickoff of the Downtown Revitalization Project during a ceremony Thursday morning.More >>
Hundreds of Kannapolis officials, business people and residents celebrated the kickoff of the Downtown Revitalization Project during a ceremony Thursday morning.More >>
The City of Salisbury Fire Department is planning to construct a new fire station in 2018 at 310 Cedar Springs Road, Salisbury.More >>
The City of Salisbury Fire Department is planning to construct a new fire station in 2018 at 310 Cedar Springs Road, Salisbury.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays rapidly approaching, Charlotte Motor Speedway elves (aka Operations crew) have begun the process of building one of the world’s most spectacular Christmas light displays in preparation for the over-the-top holiday cheer of Speedway Christmas’ opening weekend Nov. 18-19.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays rapidly approaching, Charlotte Motor Speedway elves (aka Operations crew) have begun the process of building one of the world’s most spectacular Christmas light displays in preparation for the over-the-top holiday cheer of Speedway Christmas’ opening weekend Nov. 18-19.More >>
More than 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 will motor into Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals.More >>
More than 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 will motor into Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals.More >>
Race fans ready to take in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will have another reason to enjoy the event thanks to the spectacular artwork of Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist.More >>
Race fans ready to take in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will have another reason to enjoy the event thanks to the spectacular artwork of Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist.More >>
From Food Lion: On Tuesday, hundreds of Food Lion company leaders and associates gathered in Hot Springs, Va., and packed 10,320 bagged lunches, making Food Lion the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Most bagged lunches assembled in one hour.More >>
From Food Lion: On Tuesday, hundreds of Food Lion company leaders and associates gathered in Hot Springs, Va., and packed 10,320 bagged lunches, making Food Lion the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Most bagged lunches assembled in one hour.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Charlotte Motor Speedway is once again the host for the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts when a cavalcade of candy-colored cars make their way to the iconic superspeedway this weekend.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Charlotte Motor Speedway is once again the host for the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts when a cavalcade of candy-colored cars make their way to the iconic superspeedway this weekend.More >>
From Food Lion: Now through Aug. 29, Food Lion is offering customers the opportunity to win a $100 gift card when they purchase five or more participating products in one transaction during its "Extra Credit" in-store promotion.More >>
From Food Lion: Now through Aug. 29, Food Lion is offering customers the opportunity to win a $100 gift card when they purchase five or more participating products in one transaction during its "Extra Credit" in-store promotion.More >>
From Cheerwine: Two iconic North Carolina-born brands are celebrating milestone birthdays this year: Cheerwine is turning 100, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 80.More >>
From Cheerwine: Two iconic North Carolina-born brands are celebrating milestone birthdays this year: Cheerwine is turning 100, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 80.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: A high-speed congregation of clergy will converge on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile in next Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout, with a fender-banging, Faster Pastor school bus slobberknocker among its family-friendly attractions.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: A high-speed congregation of clergy will converge on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile in next Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout, with a fender-banging, Faster Pastor school bus slobberknocker among its family-friendly attractions.More >>
From the LandTrust of Central North Carolina: Today, finding truly intact wild places proves a difficult task.More >>
From the LandTrust of Central North Carolina: Today, finding truly intact wild places proves a difficult task.More >>
The Andy Griffith Museum has reopened following a renovation of more than half a million dollars that touched on every aspect of the popular attraction.More >>
The Andy Griffith Museum has reopened following a renovation of more than half a million dollars that touched on every aspect of the popular attraction.More >>
The Concord Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) has just released an App dedicated to the Downtown Concord experience.More >>
The Concord Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) has just released an App dedicated to the Downtown Concord experience.More >>
From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Rowan-Salisbury students love to read – and now all citizens and visitors to Rowan County know it too!More >>
From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Rowan-Salisbury students love to read – and now all citizens and visitors to Rowan County know it too!More >>
I wanted to officially share with the community that I will be leaving the Salisbury VA Health Care System at the end of May.More >>
I wanted to officially share with the community that I will be leaving the Salisbury VA Health Care System at the end of May.More >>
SALISBURY, N.C. – In recognition for successful programs to reduce their environmental impact, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector. The Partner for Change Award recognizes health c...More >>
SALISBURY, N.C. – In recognition for successful programs to reduce their environmental impact, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector. The Partner for Change Award recognizes health c...More >>