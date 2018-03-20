Press Releases - Rowan - | WBTV Charlotte

  • Pennzoil AutoFair coming to Concord in early April

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:20 AM EDT2018-03-20 11:20:44 GMT
    (Charlotte Motor Speedway)(Charlotte Motor Speedway)
    (Charlotte Motor Speedway)(Charlotte Motor Speedway)

    From Charlotte Motor Speedway: The star of George Lucas’ groundbreaking film “American Graffiti,” a white 1958 Chevrolet Impala owned by 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Ray Evernham, will join the famous City Chevrolet car from “Days of Thunder” in a special movie- and television-themed display at the April 5-8 Pennzoil AutoFair Presented by Advance Auto Parts at Charlotte Motor Speedway. 

  • 'Pirate Day' coming to NC Transportation Museum

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 7:40 AM EST2018-01-23 12:40:23 GMT
    (Source: NCTM)(Source: NCTM)

    From the NCTM: Pirate Day is this Saturday, January 27 at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer. 

  • Food Lion to celebrate 60th anniversary with store events and time capsule ceremony

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:02 AM EST2017-12-12 12:02:19 GMT

    From Food Lion: On Dec. 12, Food Lion will celebrate 60 years of nourishing the communities it serves. 

  • Nearly $1 million to benefit local charities through Speedway Children's Charities

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:13 AM EST2017-12-07 12:13:39 GMT
     From Charlotte Motor Speedway: In a special grant presentation on Wednesday, Speedway Children’s Charities officials announced that the nonprofit’s Charlotte Motor Speedway chapter distributed more than $952,000 in grants – a record number – to 98 charitable organizations in 11 counties throughout the Charlotte area. The Charlotte chapter’s contributions represent a remarkable increase of more than $130,000 from last year’...More >>
  • Speedway Christmas lights and more begin this weekend

    Friday, November 17 2017 8:03 AM EST2017-11-17 13:03:59 GMT
    Source: Charlotte Motor SpeedwaySource: Charlotte Motor Speedway

    From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays just around the corner, Charlotte Motor Speedway is gearing up for an unrivaled Christmas light show extravaganza.

  • City of Kannapolis launches Downtown Revitalization Project

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:23 AM EDT2017-10-27 13:23:47 GMT
    Credit: City of KannapolisCredit: City of Kannapolis

    Hundreds of Kannapolis officials, business people and residents celebrated the kickoff of the Downtown Revitalization Project during a ceremony Thursday morning.

  • City officials announce construction of new Salisbury fire station

    Thursday, October 26 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-10-26 16:56:29 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    The City of Salisbury Fire Department is planning to construct a new fire station in 2018 at 310 Cedar Springs Road, Salisbury.

  • Christmas lights soon to shine at Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 4:45 AM EDT2017-10-25 08:45:02 GMT

    From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With the holidays rapidly approaching, Charlotte Motor Speedway elves (aka Operations crew) have begun the process of building one of the world’s most spectacular Christmas light displays in preparation for the over-the-top holiday cheer of Speedway Christmas’ opening weekend Nov. 18-19. 

  • 'Goodguys' in town at Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Thursday, October 19 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-10-20 00:41:05 GMT
    Charlotte Motor SpeedwayCharlotte Motor Speedway

    More than 2,500 hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 will motor into Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Goodguys 24th Southeastern Nationals. 

  • Dale Earnhardt, Jr., career featured on program cover for Bank of America 500

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 4:49 AM EDT2017-10-04 08:49:16 GMT
    Charlotte Motor SpeedwayCharlotte Motor Speedway

    Race fans ready to take in Sunday’s Bank of America 500 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will have another reason to enjoy the event thanks to the spectacular artwork of Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist. 

  • Food Lion workers set world record for bagging lunches

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:09 AM EDT2017-09-20 11:09:28 GMT
    Source: Food LionSource: Food Lion

    From Food Lion: On Tuesday, hundreds of Food Lion company leaders and associates gathered in Hot Springs, Va., and packed 10,320 bagged lunches, making Food Lion the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Most bagged lunches assembled in one hour. 

  • Pennzoil AutoFair coming this week to Charlotte Motor Speedway

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-19 19:51:35 GMT
    Charlotte Motor SpeedwayCharlotte Motor Speedway

    From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Charlotte Motor Speedway is once again the host for the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts when a cavalcade of candy-colored cars make their way to the iconic superspeedway this weekend.

  • Salisbury PD receives crime reduction training from national experts

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:56:21 GMT
    The following is a press release from the Salisbury Police Department: August 14, 2017 Title:  Salisbury Police Department Receives Crime Reduction Training from National Experts. The Salisbury Police Department received training on Monday August 14, 2017 from national crime reduction experts Dr. Rachel and Roberto Santos regarding the Stratified Policing crime reduction model. Stratified Policing is a proven organizational model for crime reduction which places an emphasis on...More >>
  • Food Lion giving away $500,000 in gift cards

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-08-10 11:23:12 GMT

    From Food Lion: Now through Aug. 29, Food Lion is offering customers the opportunity to win a $100 gift card when they purchase five or more participating products in one transaction during its "Extra Credit" in-store promotion.

  • Cheerwine Krispy Kreme soda is back

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-07-18 19:03:19 GMT
    Source: CheerwineSource: Cheerwine

    From Cheerwine: Two iconic North Carolina-born brands are celebrating milestone birthdays this year: Cheerwine is turning 100, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 80. 

  • Clergy to clash at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday

    Sunday, July 16 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-07-16 12:30:33 GMT
    Source: Charlotte Motor SpeedwaySource: Charlotte Motor Speedway

    From Charlotte Motor Speedway: A high-speed congregation of clergy will converge on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile in next Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout, with a fender-banging, Faster Pastor school bus slobberknocker among its family-friendly attractions. 

  • Salisbury based LandTrust works to connect sportsmen with conservation

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:40 AM EDT2017-07-13 13:40:23 GMT
    LandTrust owned property enrolled in the Sportsman Access Program, Davie CountyLandTrust owned property enrolled in the Sportsman Access Program, Davie County

    From the LandTrust of Central North Carolina: Today, finding truly intact wild places proves a difficult task. 

  • Extensive renovation completed at Andy Griffith museum in Mount Airy

    Thursday, July 13 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-07-13 11:10:24 GMT
    Source: Andy Griffith MuseumSource: Andy Griffith Museum

    The Andy Griffith Museum has reopened following a renovation of more than half a million dollars that touched on every aspect of the popular attraction. 

  • Downtown Concord launches new history tour app

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-07-06 13:27:59 GMT

    The Concord Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) has just released an App dedicated to the Downtown Concord experience. 

  • Have you seen the signs? Schools honor readers in Rowan-Salisbury

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 7:43 AM EDT2017-05-31 11:43:33 GMT
    Source: Rowan-Salisbury SchoolsSource: Rowan-Salisbury Schools

    From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Rowan-Salisbury students love to read – and now all citizens and visitors to Rowan County know it too! 

  • Salisbury VA Director announces resignation at end of May

    Friday, April 21 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-04-21 15:44:43 GMT

    I wanted to officially share with the community that I will be leaving the Salisbury VA Health Care System at the end of May.

  • Salisbury VA wins national award for achievements in sustainability

    Thursday, April 20 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-04-20 18:46:50 GMT
    Salisbury VA Health Care SystemSalisbury VA Health Care System

    SALISBURY, N.C. – In recognition for successful programs to reduce their environmental impact, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector. The Partner for Change Award recognizes health c...

  • Two habitual felons convicted in Rowan County

    Friday, April 29 2016 3:41 PM EDT2016-04-29 19:41:22 GMT
    (WBTV graphic)(WBTV graphic)
    From the Rowan County District Attorney's Office: William Kimble of Concord was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony sex offender residence violation.  Kimble admitted to his status as a habitual felon and Judge Joseph N. Crosswhite sentenced him to a minimum of 87 months to a maximum of 117 months in prison. On March 6, 2015, Kimble, a registered sex offender, reported to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that he was moving to Institute St...More >>
  • Health occupations being offered at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

    Thursday, September 17 2015 7:21 AM EDT2015-09-17 11:21:27 GMT
    Photo source Rowan-Cabarrus Community CollegePhoto source Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
    When Ashley Honeycutt graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College a few short years ago, she didn’t know she’d already have her dream job.Copyright 2015 WBTV.  All rights reserved.More >>
