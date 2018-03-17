There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable.More >>
Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable.More >>
Another wave of snow poured back into the mountains overnight, prompting yet another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Another wave of snow poured back into the mountains overnight, prompting yet another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
It's a windy and cold Tuesday morning in the mountains, where a few more snow showers are falling. High Country snow showers will taper down Tuesday morning before they fire back up late Tuesday night.More >>
It's a windy and cold Tuesday morning in the mountains, where a few more snow showers are falling. High Country snow showers will taper down Tuesday morning before they fire back up late Tuesday night.More >>
The mountains have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday. This is an upgrade from the Winter Storm Watch which was issued yesterday. We are continuing to track the advancement of rain in from the southwest as an area of low-pressure is trying to form over Alabama.More >>
The mountains have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday. This is an upgrade from the Winter Storm Watch which was issued yesterday. We are continuing to track the advancement of rain in from the southwest as an area of low-pressure is trying to form over Alabama.More >>
The first half of our weekend, while not perfect, will be drier than the second and milder too despite a lack of sun. Temps should still manage the low 60s, although there will be a few brief periods of light rain or showers that roll through this afternoon.More >>
The first half of our weekend, while not perfect, will be drier than the second and milder too despite a lack of sun. Temps should still manage the low 60s, although there will be a few brief periods of light rain or showers that roll through this afternoon.More >>
Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s.More >>
Friday will provide more sun and less of a breeze, which should make for a bit of a milder afternoon as temps reach the low to mid 50s.More >>
Temperatures in the High Country will rise no more than about 32 and another inch or two of snow could still show up Thursday, particularly the highest elevations.More >>
Temperatures in the High Country will rise no more than about 32 and another inch or two of snow could still show up Thursday, particularly the highest elevations.More >>
After a damp start, sunshine will dominate again Wednesday, but don't expect the warm weather to return.More >>
After a damp start, sunshine will dominate again Wednesday, but don't expect the warm weather to return.More >>
Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Day due to chilly and wet weather! There could be pockets of rain any time right through the afternoon hours.More >>
Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Day due to chilly and wet weather! There could be pockets of rain any time right through the afternoon hours.More >>