As a second storm system moves in during the late afternoon and evening hours, another batch of rain will move in and could again produce a heavy thunderstorm or two in spots.More >>
As a second storm system moves in during the late afternoon and evening hours, another batch of rain will move in and could again produce a heavy thunderstorm or two in spots.More >>
There is a strong possibility of severe weather from Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. We are on the very northern fringe of this here in our area.More >>
There is a strong possibility of severe weather from Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia. We are on the very northern fringe of this here in our area.More >>
Clouds have lowered and thickened overnight and sooner or later, a few showers are going to pop up across the area today, making for a wet Monday.More >>
Clouds have lowered and thickened overnight and sooner or later, a few showers are going to pop up across the area today, making for a wet Monday.More >>
The heaviest rain will accompany the cold front on Monday night. Rain and even a thunderstorm could roll through while most people are sleeping.More >>
The heaviest rain will accompany the cold front on Monday night. Rain and even a thunderstorm could roll through while most people are sleeping.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable.More >>
Sunshine and milder afternoon readings return Thursday along with a with a 15-25 mph breeze which will be quite noticeable.More >>
Another wave of snow poured back into the mountains overnight, prompting yet another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Another wave of snow poured back into the mountains overnight, prompting yet another Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties until 11 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
It's a windy and cold Tuesday morning in the mountains, where a few more snow showers are falling. High Country snow showers will taper down Tuesday morning before they fire back up late Tuesday night.More >>
It's a windy and cold Tuesday morning in the mountains, where a few more snow showers are falling. High Country snow showers will taper down Tuesday morning before they fire back up late Tuesday night.More >>
The mountains have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday. This is an upgrade from the Winter Storm Watch which was issued yesterday. We are continuing to track the advancement of rain in from the southwest as an area of low-pressure is trying to form over Alabama.More >>
The mountains have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday. This is an upgrade from the Winter Storm Watch which was issued yesterday. We are continuing to track the advancement of rain in from the southwest as an area of low-pressure is trying to form over Alabama.More >>
The first half of our weekend, while not perfect, will be drier than the second and milder too despite a lack of sun. Temps should still manage the low 60s, although there will be a few brief periods of light rain or showers that roll through this afternoon.More >>
The first half of our weekend, while not perfect, will be drier than the second and milder too despite a lack of sun. Temps should still manage the low 60s, although there will be a few brief periods of light rain or showers that roll through this afternoon.More >>