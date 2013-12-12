NOTE: The following is the transcript of the sermon Rev. Billy Graham gave at the National Cathedral on September 14, 2011, three days after the attacks in New York, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania. President

"But how do we understand something like this? Why does God allow evil like this to take place? Perhaps that is what you are asking now. You may even be angry at God. I want to assure you that God understands those feelings that you may have."

