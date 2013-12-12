A movement to establish a national holiday for evangelist Billy Graham is earning tens of thousands of backers, who have signed an online petition on Change.org.More >>
The petition that was created less than a week ago is requesting signatures which will be sent to President Donald Trump who was in Charlotte Friday for Graham's funeral.
The verse means, "Jesus answered, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me," according to multiple religious outlets, including biblegateway.com.
It was exactly the kind of benevolent humor that Billy Graham might have used to break the ice with someone he'd just met.
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.
"The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away, blessed be the Lord." Those were the words of Dr. David Bruce, and were among the first words spoken during the funeral service for Reverend Billy Graham.
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.
Thousands of people attended Reverend Billy Graham's funeral Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the man known as "America's Pastor."
And in death this week, Graham still had that pull for not only presidents but for politicians of both parties.
The final hymn of the Billy Graham funeral had special meaning for the evangelist, his friends and loved ones.
Early impressions of Reverend Billy Graham and his impact on the Queen City came for me on a spring day in April during 1984, on the first visit to Charlotte during my job interview at WBTV.
Some of Rev. Billy Graham's extended family told me he wouldn't want all this fuss.
To prepare for the service, officials are closing the road named in Graham's honor.
The road will be closed between South Tryon Street and West Tyvola Road from midnight until Friday afternoon - after Rev. Billy Graham's funeral concludes and President Donald Trump departs from Charlotte.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have confirmed their attendance, along with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, former Governor Pat McCrory and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.
The prison is formally named Louisiana State Penitentiary but everyone calls it "Angola" – built on land that was a slave plantation, home to thousands of people who were forcibly taken from Angola, their birth country in Africa.
The White House announced Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be in attendance for the late Billy Graham's funeral Friday.
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham's body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday's services.
After two busy days in which some 10,000 people paid their final respects to the Reverend Billy Graham at his namesake library, things are quieter on Wednesday as workers prepare for the funeral on Friday.
Former televangelist Jim Bakker was in Charlotte Tuesday to pay respects to the late Reverend Billy Graham.
On Monday former president George W. Bush paid his respects to "America's Pastor" by visiting the Billy Graham Library, and today former president Bill Clinton is expected to make a visit.
Dozens of unique tributes to Reverend Billy Graham lay at his library's entrance, with cards marked from senders are far as South Korea. While the public cannot drive beyond that entrance this week, Shane Warner and his crew, can.
Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville.
"I write to encourage you to approve North Carolina's request to replace Governor Aycock's statue with one of Rev. Graham."
Tuesday is the final day that members of the public can pay their last respects to Billy Graham as it relates to viewing the casket. The Billy Graham Library will be officially closed until March 5.
In an email, a spokesman said Carter "regrets that he cannot attend."
By the end of the public viewing, thousands are expected to walk through Billy Graham's childhood home.
Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were in Charlotte for a short time Monday to pay their respects to the late Reverend Billy Graham.
Franklin Graham, son of rev. Billy Graham, spoke briefly thanking the public for the outpouring support of his father.
Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.
Former President Bill Clinton plans to pay his respects to the late Billy Graham on Tuesday at Graham's childhood home in Charlotte, a source close to Clinton told the Observer Monday.
Visitors began paying tribute at 8 a.m. at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Graham's body will lie in repose at the Graham Family Homeplace through Tuesday.
Pittenger's office announced that the special passes will allow viewers to bypass general lines of those waiting to pay tribute to the late evangelist, who died last week at 99.
Former President George W. Bush and everyday people in and around Charlotte will get a chance early this week to pay their last respects to Billy Graham, whose body will lie in repose in the home he lived in as a teenager.
Thousands plan to visit "America's Pastor" one last time as other tributes continue across the area.
The announcement is expected to happen during the city council meeting on Monday Feb. 26.
Many people lined up near Graham's childhood Church, which is now Grace Covenant Church.
An important receiving line of relatives and well wishers clearly demonstrated that Billy Graham was a man who cared about family.
Although Mrs. Nixon is more than 100 years old, she insisted on making the three and a half hour trip to say goodbye.
The procession departed from the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove in Asheville around 11:25 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Billy Graham Library at 3 p.m.
President Donald Trump will attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral Friday, according to the public relations firm heading up communications for Graham's family.
Hundreds, if not thousands of people are expected to come out and line the streets as they watch the procession roll by.
Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, will be in Charlotte Monday to pay respects to Reverend Billy Graham, who passed away Wednesday.
According to the city, officials will close Billy Graham Parkway in both directions between South Tryon Street and Tyvola Road just after midnight Friday, March 2, until funeral activities at the Billy Graham Library conclude on Friday afternoon.
Thousands will probably stop to watch Saturday morning as the public display of final respects with a 100-mile procession bringing Rev. Graham's body from Montreat to his library in Charlotte.
The route of the motorcade that is bringing Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr.'s body back to Charlotte on Saturday has been released.
A bible was placed in the casket along side Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. who was known as "America's Pastor."
Graham died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville, the PR representative confirms.
Montreat, 20 miles east of Asheville, was created at the turn of the 20th century as a religious retreat.
Though the rabbi does not hold all the same beliefs as the late reverend, he says, "the basic bible and basic morality and ethics of the bible are the same for all of us."
Local law enforcement has dealt with presidential visits before but this funeral could mean several world leaders in Charlotte at the same time.
Billy's daughter, Gigi, also came by, not to view the exhibit for herself, but to comfort the visitors who stopped by in memory of Rev. Graham.
All day Thursday, crews were busy removing light poles, trees, and parking markers, in order to install a massive stage and tent that will be used for the services.
There will be a private prayer service for the immediate family at 10:45 a.m. this Saturday at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, in Asheville, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association announced.
Donald Trump, Jimmy Carter, George Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have all released statements in the past day lauding celebrated evangelist.
The stellar paths two American icons crossed long enough make a Kodak moment. Billy Graham and Martin Luther King Jr. briefly appeared together during America's civil rights movement.
A Charlotte pastor is reflecting on her special connection to the teachings of Billy Graham. "I had never seen anybody so excited to spread the word about Jesus Christ," Pastor Stacy King-Chaney says.
To everyone else in the world Reverend Billy Graham was a mouthpiece of God, but to his niece Cathie Bowers he was simply 'Uncle Billy'.
Billy Graham had an almost forgotten connection with one East Texas city. Turns out, he had a close connection with LeTourneau University.
The man who touched millions was also the man who thought much of God and little of himself. Tuesday, as people reflected on the life of Reverend Billy Graham, the word humility kept coming up. Graham was never one to bask in the limelight.
America woke up to the news Wednesday morning of the death of Charlotte, NC evangelist Billy Graham's death.
As the news spread across the world that Reverend Billy Graham had passed away at the age of 99, hundreds of people came to the Billy Graham Library to pay their respects.
The most well-known: At age 77 in 1996, Graham conducted a four-night crusade in Bank of America Stadium (then known as Ericsson Stadium).
Reverend Billy Graham has been preaching for more than 60 years and his crusades are known around the world. What is not is well known is the role he played in the civil rights movement.
Hundreds of people came to the Billy Graham Library to pay their respects after the world-renowned reverend's death at the at of 99.
Graham's message to all was simple and consistent: Encouraging people to commit their lives to Jesus.
Beyond the crusades are the millions of lives that were influenced over the years by Dr. Graham, including generations of people who went into full-time Christian ministry.
William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr. died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. He turned 99 on Nov. 7.
A procession of deputies and a hearse left Billy Graham's Montreat home Wednesday.
Charlotte's Mayor Vi Lyles spoke about Rev. Billy Graham's legacy and his history with the Queen City after his death on Feb. 21, 2018.
Former Charlotte mayor and North Carolina governor Pat McCrory says he is heartbroken to hear that Reverend Billy Graham passed away Wednesday morning.
It was to be Jean and Leighton Ford's last visit with Billy Graham – her older brother, his brother-in -law and fellow evangelist.
The Rev. Billy Graham has passed at age 99, prompting an outpouring of reaction on social media.
He'll be buried next to his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007. Like her, he will be laid to rest in a plywood coffin made by prison inmates.
Christine Sperow sat down with Reverend Franklin Graham in February 2017 and talked about Reverend Billy Graham.
A petition calling for the government to deny the younger Graham a visa has been signed by more than 7,500 people. Also weighing in, according to the Guardian newspaper, are some members of Parliament.
He can't hear or see very well. He doesn't talk much. And his last crusade, in New York City, was 12 years ago. But this Charlotte-born evangelist still matters.
Long before he felt called to be a preacher, Billy Graham wanted to grow up
She’s a feline friend, a black-and-white-faced cat with whiskers who is a constant companion these days to the famous Charlotte-born evangelist.More >>
