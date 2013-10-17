It looks like the Charlotte 49ers have found their new head men's basketball coach and he is associate head coach at Virginia Ron Sanchez. According to our newspaper partner at the Charlotte Observer and a report from David Scott, Sanchez will replace interim coach Houston Fancher.More >>
The next step in the march for a possible Division II National Championship for Queens happens Tuesday night when they take on California Baptist.More >>
Newton says the idea was born in his rookie year, after he was chastised by former offensive coordinator Mike Shula for being a show off.More >>
T.J. Starks scored 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed...More >>
Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 on Sunday and advance to the...More >>
Duke and UNC figure prominently in a ranking of “the 16 most obnoxious fans in college basketball” released this month by ThrillList. UNC came in at No. 5 and Duke made the Top 3.More >>
The Checkers couldn’t replicate their success in Sunday’s rematch with the Binghamton Devils, closing out their home stand with a 4-1 loss.More >>
Mike Krzyzewski might want to stop worrying about his team's inexperience. The loaded if young Blue Devils hardly seemed intimidated by NCAA Tournament's bright lights.More >>
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
No. 2 seed North Carolina (26-10) vs. No. 7 seed Texas A&M (21-12)More >>
Fitting, isn’t it, that one of Michael Jordan’s records at North Carolina was surpassed in his own building. The Spectrum Center, home to Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets franchise, was also the site of Friday’s opening round NCAA tournament games.More >>
WBTV got a behind-the-scenes tour from CBS Sports and had a chance to talk with their broadcast team about how they prepare for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up, beating Lipscomb 84-66 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.More >>
No. 2 seed Duke (27-7) vs. No. 7 seed Rhode Island (26-7)More >>
N.C. State Athletic's spokesman Fred Demarest said a Grand Jury subpoena came from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on January 17, 2018.More >>
No. 5 seed Clemson (23-9) vs. No. 12 seed New Mexico State (28-5)More >>
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is auditioning Friday for the analyst role for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” according to an industry source.More >>
The potential owners also have strong sports pedigrees, including stakes in other sports teams, and deep family roots.More >>
Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points, Desi Rodriguez added 20 and eighth-seeded Seton Hall beat North Carolina State 94-83 in a foul-filled first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.More >>
"I'm coming home!" The first thing that came to mind as Ty-Shon Alexander saw the name Creighton come up next to Charlotte on Selection Sunday. The Blue Jays actually have 2 players from the Queen City as Davion Mintz also plays for Creighton.More >>
No. 2 seed North Carolina (25-10) vs. No. 15 seed Lipscomb (23-9)More >>
Poe will immediately start on Carolina’s defensive interior to replace former defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.More >>
As the Spectrum Center prepares to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games in uptown Charlotte this weekend, basketball is just one thing that will make for a busy few days in the Queen City.More >>
Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball legend and the program’s all-time leading scorer Henry Williams has passed away. He was 47.More >>
No. 8 seed Seton Hall (21-11) vs. No. 9 seed North Carolina State (21-11)More >>
For his career, Smith has 4,951 receiving yards and 39 receiving touchdowns. He has added another 571 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 career postseason games.More >>
As free agency continues in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers locked up their most important free agent target as defensive end Julius Peppers inked a one year deal to return to the team.More >>
No. 2 seed Duke (26-7) vs. No. 15 seed Iona (20-13)More >>
Newton's longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, posted this photo to Instagram with the caption "Big Mama."More >>
The sources talked on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the sales process.More >>
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina is warning fans to be cautious about where they buy tickets for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games being held in Charlotte.More >>
This all started when someone stole an SUV in Clover, South Carolina a week ago. In the back of the SUV was Nick Lewis' sports chair. He plays on the Charlotte Rollin' Hornets basketball team.More >>
Jeff Hardy's return to the squared circle may have hit another speed bump -- depending how WWE wants to handle this latest development -- after an incident that occurred in Concord, North Carolina, on Saturday evening.More >>
Four of them are from the ACC – Clemson, Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State. They’re joined in the tournament by College of Charleston, Davidson, N.C. Central and UNC Greensboro.More >>
From the list of 20 nominees, five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com.More >>
The show revealed all 68 teams that have made the tournament.More >>
An e-commerce billionaire has emerged as the latest potential bidder for the Carolina Panthers, multiple sources have told the Observer. Michael Rubin, a minority owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils whose businesses include an online sports merchandise company, is looking into a potential bid for the NFL franchiseMore >>
The Yellow Jackets made sure their return Saturday was memorable.More >>
The “Battle of the Blues” round three is a dream come true for many college basketball fans in the state and across the country. Duke-UNC is arguably the best rivalry in college basketball.More >>
Friday at Hayes Stadium, the Charlotte 49ers hosted the #19 team in the nation in East Carolina in baseball. The Niners entered the game on a 5 game winning streak and were undefeated at home at 7-0. Could they keep the streak alive? Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out.More >>
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley, according to two people familiar with the deal.More >>
All were exclusive rights free agents, defined by the NFL as players with two or fewer seasons of service time with expiring contracts.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. won the pole Friday for the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at ISM Raceway.More >>
Erick Neal scored 37 points, Kevin Hervey added 17 and UT Arlington raced past Appalachian State 84-68 on Friday, advancing to the Sun Belt semifinals.More >>
Hornets point guard Michael Carter-Williams needs surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.More >>
Former Carolina Panthers’ player Steve Smith wasted little time tweeting his thoughts about his new bobblehead that fans will get at Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets game.More >>
After finishing the regular season with the best record in program history, Queens received an at large bid to the NCAA Division II tournament for the 3rd straight year. And there is no substitute for that kind of experience in this pressure packed situation. For more on the Royals as they look to make a run to the Elite 8, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Gabe DeVoe scored 25 points and Shelton Mitchell had 21 as No. 19 Clemson beat Boston College 90-82 on Thursday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2011.More >>
Now 31, Brittney recounted being attacked by a former boyfriend when she was a college student at Wake Forest in 2007.More >>
What a season it has been thus far for the Forest Hills Yellow Jackets. They are 29-2 and will play in the 2A state title game for the first time since 1964. For more on the Yellow Jackets and how they are preparing for the big game in Chapel Hill, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Kevin Harvick has been stripped of the playoff points he earned for winning at Las Vegas because of violations discovered on his Ford.More >>
Arena football is back in the Queen City as the Carolina Energy are hard at work preparing for the season opener on March 24th. The team held their media day today at their new home Bojangles' Coliseum. For more on the team, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Reserve O'Showen Williams scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Forrest added 19 and fifth-seeded Appalachian State cruised to a 93-64 win over Little Rock in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference...More >>
Jerome Robinson made a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to break a tie, and then forced a turnover on an inbounds play moments later, and Boston College upset North Carolina State 91-87 on Wednesday in the...More >>
A winning bid could be selected as early as the end of this month or early next month, according to the source, who asked not to be named since the process is ongoing.More >>
Niner Nation has a new athletics director as Mike Hill was introduced Tuesday as the new AD at Charlotte.More >>
Senior Peyton Aldridge of the Davidson men’s basketball team has been named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year, while teammate Kellan Grady was selected Rookie of the Year, as announced by the league office Tuesday.More >>
Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III is The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and Virginia's Tony Bennett is its coach of the year.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension with Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano.More >>
Central Florida linebacker/safety Shaquem Griffin became this year’s most inspiring NFL draft story at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.More >>
A Lake Norman mansion that hosted one of the most awkward dinner scenes in Hollywood history – featuring fictitious NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby – has just sold for $4 million.More >>
After at 28-3 season, the Queens Royals have received an at large bid to the Division II basketball tournament.More >>
Appalachian State men's basketball junior guard Ronshad Shabazz (Raleigh, N.C./Huntington Prep) has been named Second Team All-Sun Belt.More >>
Highlighted by a career-high 45 points at St. Bonaventure, Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge has been named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, for the fifth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday morning.More >>
Charlotte junior guard Jon Davis was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week for his performances this past week.More >>
Hurney must build a receivers room that can immediately be a dominating force in the NFL and especially the NFC South, a complete pivot from the past two seasons, when underwhelming production and injuries stalled the group.More >>
Former Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman will join former teammates Ted Ginn Jr. and A.J. Klein in New Orleans next season. Coleman, who was cut by Carolina on Monday, spent the last few days in Indianapolis meeting with teams at the NFL scouting combine.More >>
This team claimed the gold medal in the 2017 Special Olympics Fall Tournament and have since been selected to represent North Carolina at the 2018 USA Games taking place this summer in Seattle.More >>
Joel Embiid had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers pull away from the Charlotte Hornets down the stretch in a 110-99 victory on Friday night.More >>
Up until game time, parties and other events are happening throughout the Queen City.More >>
Maye sat down with the Observer Monday for a wide-ranging interview. His answers have been edited for clarity and brevity:More >>
If you’re headed to the CIAA basketball championship games Saturday, the Spectrum Center will feel a little smaller than it has in the past.More >>
Here are the highlights of Bowie State vs Livingstone in the men's quarterfinals of the CIAA Tournament.More >>
Johnson C. Smith women would start the defense of their CIAA title on Thursday as they took on Lincoln in the semifinals. After taking a one point lead into the half, JCSU would come out hot in the second half. But Lincoln refused to give up. For more on this exciting game, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference has signed a new eight-year contract with ESPN that gives the network exclusive multimedia rights to all of the league's sports.More >>
CIAA leaders say they will continue to be aggressive about protecting the organization's brand. They also don't want the community to fault the CIAA for the actions of other businesses.?More >>
Anders Broman scored all 15 of his points in the second half, Adam Pickett matched him with 15 and defending Big South Tournament champion Winthrop beat Gardner-Webb 72-68 on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup.More >>
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth has written a new letter from prison – and in this one he says he now realizes that he will never have an ongoing relationship with his son Chancellor Lee Adams, who lives in Charlotte under the care of Chancellor’s maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams.More >>
Wrestling icon and former Charlottean Ric Flair celebrated his 69th birthday this week, and one of his gifts was probably the last thing you’d imagine giving a famously loud-mouthed wrestler.More >>
Here are the highlights of the final game of the night on Wednesday-- Fayetteville State vs Johnson C. Smith in the CIAA Tournament men's quarterfinals. After a slow start, the Golden Bulls would fight back, but did they win? Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out...More >>
Kyrie Irving scored 34 points in the first three quarters, and then sat out the fourth with the rest of Boston's starters as the Celtics routed the Charlotte Hornets 134-106 on Wednesday night.More >>
Marcquise Reed scored 22 points and No. 18 Clemson won a program-record 11th Atlantic Coast Conference game with a 76-63 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night.More >>
Frank Booker scored 25 points and Wesley Myers added 23 to lead South Carolina to an 83-74 overtime win over LSU on Wednesday night.More >>
UCF and North Carolina have extended their football series to add another two home-and-home matchups in 2024 and 2025.More >>
Hill, currently Executive Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at the University of Florida, will assume his responsibilities on March 15 and be introduced at a public news conference on March 6.More >>
Day 2 of the CIAA Tournament and today was the men's opening round game between Elizabeth City State and Livingstone. It was a tight game all the way to the end, but who prevailed to move on to the quarterfinals to take on Bowie State? Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out.More >>
The Carolina Panthers have released running back Jonathan Stewart.More >>
Stewart, who will be 31 in March, had a year left on his contract with a salary cap number of $5.2 million. Releasing him creates $3.7 million in room for the Panthers.More >>
Jaylen Adams, Courtney Stockard and Matt Mobley combined to score 96 points and hit all 14 of St. Bonaventure's 3-pointers on Tuesday night to help the Bonnies beat Davidson 115-113 in triple overtime.More >>
Here are highlights of Livingstone vs Lincoln in CIAA Women's opening round action. Who will advance to take on the defending champs Johnson C. Smith in the quarterfinals? Check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.More >>
For former Butler star Clifton Duck, going to Appalachian State to play football was an easy choice and he has certainly made the most of his opportunity. For more on Duck and the outstanding 2 years he has had thus far, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Four Sun Belt foes and two non-conference teams will travel to The Rock this fall, highlighting the 2018 schedule for the two-time reigning Sun Belt Champion Appalachian State football team.More >>
The Carolina Panthers’ eventful offseason continued Monday with the release of two veteran defensive players whose production had dropped off.More >>
Monday the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) had its tip-off awards luncheon for basketball players at the Charlotte Convention Center. The CIAA recognized students for their academic achievement and athletic ability. Players are excited to participate in this popular tournament.More >>
For the second straight year, Winthrop has the Big South Player of the Year as senior forward Xavier Cooks was named the POY on Monday. Gardner-Webb's David Efianayi was named to the All-Conference 2nd team.More >>
Big day for the men's basketball program as senior guard Robert Davis was named the CIAA Player of the Year. Guard Christian Kirchman and forward Roddric Ross would garner All CIAA honors.More >>
Coming off a 30-point effort, Davidson’s Kellan Grady has been named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.More >>
The Carolina Panthers’ offseason has been marked by separate NFL investigations of their owner and general manager, and this small matter of selling the team. Oh, and Ron Rivera’s coaching staff now includes three new coordinators and several other new assistants.More >>
Down in South Carolina, it was the 1A Upper State Championship as Lewisville took on Ridge Spring-Monetta. Both teams one win from playing for a state championship and this one was a great one down to the final buzzer. For the highlights check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime. =More >>
Frank Kaminsky scored a season-high 25 points, Kemba Walker had 20 of his 24 points in the second half, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 122-105 on Friday night.More >>
Duke, NC State, UNC, Clemson, and USC are all named in a Yahoo Sports investigation. They're reportedly under a federal probe into possible illegal payments from agents to players or their families.More >>
Spring football is in full swing at Appalachian State and it is a transition season for the Mountaineers. They will have a new quarterback for the first time in 4 years, a new defensive coordinator, and 19 seniors are gone. Yes, the 2018 team will be young but that doesn't mean the expectations will change. For more on spring practice up in Boone, take a look at this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Yahoo Sports viewed hundreds of documents connected to a federal probe, that includes alleged payments by sports agents to college players good enough to be drafted into the NBA.More >>
Josh Anderson scored a career-high 19 points, Justin Johnson added 16 and Western Kentucky routed Charlotte 93-55 on Thursday night to lock up a first-round bye in the Conference USA Tournament and sweep the season...More >>
David Efianayi drained four from long range to tie his career best with 31 points as Gardner-Webb rolled over Presbyterian 78-63 on Thursday night to halt a four-game losing skid.More >>
MaCio Teague had 23 points and Ahmad Thomas added 21 as UNC Asheville topped Winthrop in a clash of Big South Conference leaders on Thursday night.More >>
UNC Charlotte chancellor Philip Dubois has named the 2 finalist for the Charlotte 49ers athletic director position and they are Mike Hill and Phil Esten.More >>
That could be good news for Richardson, who owns 48 percent of the franchise, and his minority partners. The Panthers could sell for between $2.3 billion-$2.8 billion, experts say.More >>
Justin Robinson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 14 points each to lift Virginia Tech to a 65-58 victory over No. 15 Clemson on Wednesday night.More >>
Wesley Myers scored 15 points and made five of South Carolina's 13 3-pointers as the Gamecocks beat Georgia 66-57 on Wednesday night.More >>
The Panthers have re-hired Marty Hurney as their full-time general manager.More >>
Hurney served as the Panthers' interim general manager in 2017.More >>
Down in South Carolina, the 1A Upper State semifinals between rivals Lewisville and Great Falls. The winner would punch their ticket to the Upper State Championship Friday in Greenville. Who is one step closer to a possible state title? Watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime to find out.More >>
Freshman Braxton Beverly scored 16 points with five first-half 3-pointers, helping North Carolina State beat Boston College 82-66 on Tuesday night.More >>
Winthrop started Big South conference play 1-3, but today, they are currently tied for 1st with UNC Asheville. On Thursday, the two teams will meet in Asheville for the top spot. A preview of this mega match up in this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
The struggling Hornets have fired general manager Rich Cho.More >>
Two days after speaking with Rae Carruth over the telephone from Sampson Correctional Institution, Sarah-Blake Morgan discussed the specifics of the interview with WFNZ’s Chris Kroeger.More >>
Virginia strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Duke jumped back into the top five after a pair of impressive wins.More >>
Coming off a career-high 38-point performance, Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge has been selected Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the fourth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday.More >>
Charlotte 49ers head coach Brad Lambert completed his 2018 full-time coaching staff with the hiring of veteran coach Chip West as co-Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach.More >>
The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film.More >>
Exactly 20 years ago, Dale Earnhardt drove the No. 3 Chevrolet to the only Daytona 500 win of his illustrious career.More >>
While answering media questions Saturday in Los Angeles before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, the Golden State Warrior star hinted that he’s involved in some kind of deal. He was much quieter on the topic than he’s been in the past.More >>
Conference tournament championships were decided all around the viewing area tonight. In the Southwestern 4A, Myers Park and Hickory Ridge met in the girls title game and rivals Butler and Independence played for all the marbles on the boys side. For extended highlights of each game, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Johnny Sauter won the season-opening NASCAR Truck Series race Friday night at Daytona International Speedway for his third victory at the famed track.More >>
The student says the football field is so bad, some visiting players refuse to play on it.More >>
On January 9th, Queens was ranked the #1 team in division 2 basketball for the first time ever. Their run at the top only lasted a week but what has happened since then is a sign that even better things could be on the horizon for the Royals. For more on the #2 team in the nation, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Officials say the NFL told the Panthers on Friday that "there was no evidence of a violation and the investigation is now closed."More >>
The Appalachian State football team will travel to College Station, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 10, 2022.More >>
One of the Carolina Panthers’ defensive tackles has emerged this week as the team’s unofficial “love doctor.”More >>
Clemson point guard Shelton Mitchell has returned to campus and is in the concussion protocol after spending a night in a Florida hospital after he got hit in the head late in the 11th-ranked Tigers 81-79 overtime...More >>
The SC businessman could be the first known bidder with the financial wherewithal to buy the team outright.More >>
When teams have tremendous success on the basketball court, senior leadership seems to be a key component. But the girls basketball team at Vance is destroying that notion in a big way this season. For more on this surprising run from Vance, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
The 2018 high school football season will start with a bang with 2 mega match up taking place in Charlotte.More >>
On Thursday morning, February 15, Providence Day’s star basketball player Devon Dotson was presented his McDonald’s All-American Game jersey, certificate and plaque from representatives of the company.More >>
Duke says forward Marvin Bagley III will miss a second game with a mild right knee sprain.More >>
Fritz Pollard chairman John Wooten, whose group works to promote diversity in NFL leadership positions, says he’s been in touch with Panthers officials throughout the process.More >>
Thad Wells is the new head football coach at Mooresville High School.More >>
Last week was a great one for the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls as they went 3-0. For the week, Robert Davis averaged 18 points per game and on Tuesday, he was named the conference player of the week.More >>
The 2018 baseball season at Davidson will be the last for Dick Cooke as head coach. After the season, Cooke will step down and assume the role of a senior leader in the athletic department.More >>
The Carolina Panthers middle linebacker is recovering from shoulder surgery, a league source told the Observer on Monday.More >>
The asking price is $1.55 million.More >>
Check out the video to see how my first lesson in curling went.More >>
Bowman steps in this season as the replacement for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who retired at the end of last season.More >>
The Southeastern Conference fined South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin $25,000 for comments about an official that issued him a technical foul during a home loss to Florida.More >>
The Hough Huskies took their third straight team championship at the 4A Swimming and Diving Championships, edging Leesville Road 295-267.More >>
The Cuthbertson women’s indoor track and field team only had one individual event winner, but ran away with the team title, outpacing Weddington 67.5-48. The win was Cuthbertson’s second team state title and gave the Cavaliers back-to-back state championships on the women’s side. Weddington’s men’s team captured the 3A men’s title, blasting past Mount Tabor 72-51.5More >>
We stopped by the NASCAR Hall of Fame to talk about some of the history of "The Great American Race" and all of the Daytona 500 artifacts they have on display.More >>
This marks a major accomplishment for the Lady Mustangs.More >>
The first Wednesday in February brings National Signing Day. Thousands of student-athletes around the country will sign letters of intent to play sports and further their education in college. Here is a list of local student-athletes who signed today.More >>
The Charlotte Checkers start a 6 game home stand on Friday night. The hope is some home cooking will help this team get out of its recent slump. They are coming of a road trip where they went 1-5 and now, are in 9th in the Eastern Division of the AHL-- one spot out of the playoffs. For a preview of the upcoming home stand and possible help coming to the Checkers from the Carolina Hurricanes, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
The Charlotte Catholic women’s swimming and diving team captured the school’s 15th NCHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship in school history, their first since 2015, as Julia Menkhaus and Olwyn Bartis powered the Cougars to a 298-point team total. The Marvin Ridge men’s team took their second consecutive title in a meet that saw nine of the event’s 12 classification records fall in a single day.More >>
It’s official. Harding quarterback Braheam Murphy is a college football player.More >>
He first posted photos post-operation on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, with the caption “thanks everyone for the calls, texts and visits. Everything went smooth and I’m recovering well.”More >>
It marks the second-consecutive NBA All-Star selection for Walker, who replaces the injured Kristaps Porzingis on Team LeBron.More >>
Clemson's Brent Venables has become the second assistant college football coach to reach the $2 million plateau.More >>
In most years, there isn't much drama on National Signing Day as most recruits commit to colleges when they are juniors. But this year, we had 2 local 4 star athletes who had been heavily recruited from their freshmen seasons that didn't make up their minds until earlier this week. For more on them and a recap of National Signing Day, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
The big moment for Johnson, a committed Christian, came the night before, Oct. 11, when he was baptized in a pool at a Charlotte hotel.More >>
The building is now called the Carolina Athletic Sports Academy, and local youth sports teams have started using it to hold practice. Willie Green is looking to expand on the idea.?More >>
Clemson's one-time starting running back C.J. Fuller is leaving the Tigers.More >>
Gardner-Webb football announced a 13-man recruiting class on National Signing Day, as 12 high school prospects and one FBS transfer signed on with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.More >>
Charlotte 49ers head coach Brad Lambert added four players to the 49ers' 2018 recruiting class on the first day of the NCAA's second signing period.More >>
Peyton Aldridge scored 32 points with five 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and four assists to lead Davidson past Saint Joseph's 91-62 on Tuesday night.More >>
Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford combined to score 49 points to help Arkansas end a two-game losing streak with an 81-65 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night.More >>
The NFL is investigating Hurney under the league’s personal conduct policy, team spokesman Steven Drummond said. The Panthers notified the NFL that Hurney’s ex-wife filed for a protective order Friday.More >>
There have not been many great years for girls basketball at Union Academy. They have never had a winning season and after losing their 1st game this year, it looked like this season would be more of the same. But since game 1, they have won 19 of their next 20 games, which means their first winning season and their first ever conference championship. For more on UA, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield has named App alum and staff member D.J. Smith the team's outside linebackers coach.More >>
Johnson C. Smith University women’s basketball players Jasmine Carter and La’Zarea Bowens were honored as the CIAA has announced their weekly award winners.More >>
Senior Robert Davis and junior Roddric Ross have earned weekly CIAA men’s basketball honors it was announced on Tuesday.More >>
After winning their first state championship since 1953, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners declared one week in February as "Harding University High School Week."More >>
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed in a pre-game interview Sunday that he suffered indignation at home this season when his 10-year-old son Jack chose the Carolina Panthers Cam Newton for his fantasy football team instead of dear old dad.More >>
Coming off back-to-back 20-point outings, Davidson’s Kellan Grady has been named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week for the fourth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday.More >>
Big honor for Gardner-Webb's Jaheam Cornwall as he was named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Week.More >>
Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for February is not just one athlete, but multiple athletes!More >>
Super Bowl Sunday turned out to be an excellent day of business for many local Charlotte area bars.More >>
Blank called Charlotte one of the league’s “premier markets,” citing the city’s growth and the Panthers’ strong fan base and on-field product.More >>
He collected the jerseys in recent years by asking for a new one each Christmas and birthday in effort to collect enough jerseys so that he could wear one for every day of the week.More >>
Kuechly admitted they’re as surprised as the rest of us by what Newton wears. This past season, his clothes included purple velvet shoes with ruffles and an old fashioned Fez that gave birth to countless memes.More >>
Scottie James had 21 points and Caleb Homesley added 16 as Liberty rolled over Winthrop 77-61 on Thursday night to sweep the Eagles for the season.More >>
Chris Cokley had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds, with William Lee and Deion Lavender each adding 11 points as UAB downed Charlotte 76-64 on Thursday night.More >>
While visiting Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, Kuechly teamed up with Campbell's for their Chunky Soup Event to serve lunch to those struggling with homelessness.More >>
What a season it has been for the girls basketball team at Ashbrook. They are off to a 20-0 start and are the #1 3A team in the state of North Carolina. Two years ago, they only lost 2 games with the second defeat coming in the western regional finals. This edition of the Green Wave aims to finish the business in 2018. For more on Ashbrook, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Extending a streak of top-level competition, the Appalachian State football team will play at Clemson on Sept. 7, 2024.More >>
The Panthers announced the addition of six assistant coaches to Ron Rivera's staff, including former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke as the new defensive line coach.More >>
East Carolina starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has withdrawn from school to deal with a family matter in his home state of Mississippi.More >>
He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.More >>
Kalil is entering the final year of his contract that will pay him $4.5 million in base salary. He will play his last year alongside his younger brother, Matt, the Panthers’ left tackle who signed with the team last offseason.More >>
North Carolina says freshman guard Jalek Felton has been suspended from school.More >>
For the second straight week and the 4th time this season, Winthrop forward Xavier Cooks has been named the Big South Conference Player of the Week.More >>
The Panthers will interview Marty Hurney, Jimmy Raye III and Lake Dawson for the team's general manager position.More >>
Drawing major sporting events to Charlotte would be one way for Jerry Richardson’s successor to pitch a new stadium – a ploy one industry expert refers to as “stadium extortion.”More >>
Urban League President Marc Morial made the request this week in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.More >>
Next month, the Charlotte Hornets will honor former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith for the work he’s done in the community over the years, especially as it relates to domestic violence awareness.More >>
Included in this hall of shame are some lesser remembered moments, like the killing of former Panther Fred Lane, and some names we’re not being allowed to forget, like Rae Carruth.More >>
We are 32 days away from the start of the CIAA Basketball Tournament and the Johnson C Smith men's team is getting on a roll. Wednesday night, they beat rival Livingstone 89-75 for their 3rd straight victory and they did it without leading scorer Robert Davis. For more on the Golden Bulls, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Winthrop baseball has been picked to win the Big South Conference by the league's coaches, earning six first-place votes. Junior Nate Pawelczyk has been named Preseason Pitcher of the Year, garnering 26 points and seven first-place votes.More >>
A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can help him find the thieves. They took a prototype Arctic Cat UTV from his shop in Charlotte.More >>
The youth movement is in full swing in NASCAR. Keep a starting line up close by as there are a lot of young faces in some pretty well known cars in 2018. From William Byron to the #24 to Bubba Wallace to the #43 to Alex Bowman in the #88, it is sure to be a very interesting season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. For more on the youth movement, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.More >>
Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis each scored 19 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 101-96 on Wednesday night for their sixth win in the last...More >>