Children at risk of hunger in the Metrolina region is not just a myth, it’s a reality. It’s not only a family problem, it’s also a community’s problem. 15.1% of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s service area population lives in poverty including almost 170,000 children and seniors. Children are at the greatest risk of hunger because of deep, persistent poverty. Second Harvest has several initiatives to help serve these children and the need continues to grow.



(Source: secondharvestmetrolina.org)



WBTV is proud to announce an exciting summer initiative with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to help children and families survive hunger issues during the summer months. Many children benefit from subsidized school meal programs during the school year. The summer months provide an often forgotten hunger challenge for families and these children are in great need of food until school begins again in August.









• Please donate non-perishable food items only.

• Plastic containers, tin cans, or boxed items are best.

• No glass containers.

• No baby food or formula.

• No condiment items such as ketchup and mayonnaise.