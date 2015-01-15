WBTV Anchors and Reporters - | WBTV Charlotte

  • Paul Cameron

    Paul Cameron

    Thursday, January 15 2015
    Hometown: Born in Pauls Valley, OK; grew up in St. Mary's County, Maryland; graduated high school in Los Angeles, California, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Florida in 1975.More >>
  • Maureen O'Boyle

    Maureen O'Boyle

    Maureen returned to her hometown of Charlotte to join WBTV in the summer of 2004.

    Maureen returned to her hometown of Charlotte to join WBTV in the summer of 2004.

  • Molly Grantham

    Molly Grantham

    Thursday, January 15 2015
     Molly is an Emmy-winning investigative reporter who was named TV News Reporter of the Year for both Carolinas in 2011. Much of Molly's time is focused on featuring local children facing uphill medical battles.More >>
  • Alex Giles

    Alex Giles

    Alex joined WBTV in August 2015. He was born outside of Philadelphia and moved to Wilmington, NC at the age of 15.

    Alex joined WBTV in August 2015. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism.

  • Coleen Harry

    Coleen Harry

    Coleen is a native of Boston and an avid fan of that city's pro sports teams. After working in New England and the Upper Midwest as a reporter, she is enjoying the warmth of Charlotte.More >>
  • David Whisenant

    David Whisenant

    David is a bureau reporter covering Salisbury, Concord, and Kannapolis and "wherever they send me." He grew up watching WBTV and it was the only TV station he ever wanted to work for. 

  • Steve Crump

    Steve Crump

    Steve is a native of Louisville, KY who has won numerous awards during a distinguished journalism career. He has produced several award-winning documentary programs for television and radio. More >>
  • Steve Ohnesorge

    Steve Ohnesorge

    Thursday, January 15 2015
    Steve is from Morganton, NC where he now runs a regional bureau for WBTV. In addition to a long career at WBTV he has also worked for CBS in New York. Steve is an alumnus of Belmont-Abbey College in Belmont, NC.More >>
  • Delano Little

    Delano Little

    Delano is from Warner Robins, Georgia. In college he was a wide receiver for the two-time national champion Georgia Southern Eagles. He joined WBTV in 1989 and the rest is history.More >>
  • Nate Wimberly

    Nate Wimberly

    Nate is from Macon, GA and studied broadcasting at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. He joined WBTV in 1997 after an internship and loves not only covering sports but playing them, especially golf.More >>
  • Ashley Stroehlein

    Ashley Stroehlein

    Ashley was valedictorian of her high school class and graduated with honors from Radford University. She is an accomplished athlete in basketball, volleyball, softball, and track and loves everything about working at WBTV Sports.
  • Eric Thomas

    Eric Thomas

    Eric is from Pittsburgh and has garnered numerous awards in his 30-plus year career as a broadcast meteorologist. Charlotte viewers have relied on Eric's forecasting skills since 1988. More >>
  • Al Conklin

    Al Conklin

    Al's hometown is Nanuet, NY and he's had stints in Wilmington, NC, Ft. Myers and Miami before joining WBTV in 1993. He and his wife have three children.More >>
  • Leigh Brock

    Leigh Brock

    Leigh is a North Carolina native who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and earned her masters from Mississippi State. Prior to joining WBTV she worked at WFMY in Greensboro. 

    Leigh is a North Carolina native who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and earned her masters from Mississippi State. Prior to joining WBTV she worked at WFMY in Greensboro. 

