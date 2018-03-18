Redesign 2010 - Weather Page - | WBTV Charlotte

* Mountain t-storms
* Nice Sunday
* Rain returns Monday

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds. 

For the rest of us, we could pick up a few showers or even a quick thunderstorm overnight. Lows will only fall to the low 50s. Sunday will be a pretty nice day. With partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the mid 60s. Rain shouldn't stand in the way of any plans. 

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit more unsettled. There is a chance for showers both days. The heaviest rain could actually fall on Monday night. We will continue to watch it. It will be cooler on Monday, with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday will hit the low 60s. 

Another cool-down will arrive on Wednesday. With showers, we may not even hit 50°! 

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Currently in Charlotte as of

  • 64°(Feels like 64°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 29.78 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:31:31 am
  • Sunset: 07:32:59 pm
  • Humidity: 72
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Rock Hill

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 69°
  • 52°

A few clouds

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 65°
  • 47°

Times of sun and clouds

Currently in Rock Hill as of

  • 59°(Feels like 59°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
  • Barometer: 29.77 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:32:13 am
  • Sunset: 07:33:43 pm
  • Humidity: 87
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Hickory

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 72°
  • 49°

Thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 63°
  • 46°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Hickory as of

  • 53°(Feels like 53°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: ENE @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 29.79 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:33:41 am
  • Sunset: 07:35:05 pm
  • Humidity: 89
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Morganton

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 74°
  • 50°

A few thunderstorms possible

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 68°
  • 48°

Mix of sun and clouds

Currently in Morganton as of

  • 56°(Feels like 56°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.83 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:34:50 am
  • Sunset: 07:36:14 pm
  • Humidity: 87
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Boone

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 63°
  • 42°

Showers and thunderstorms early

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 57°
  • 41°

Times of sun and clouds

Currently in Boone as of

  • 49°(Feels like 47°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: W @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 29.83 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:34:53 am
  • Sunset: 07:36:12 pm
  • Humidity: 97
  • Visibility: 7 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Statesville

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 69°
  • 46°

Showers and thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 62°
  • 44°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Statesville as of

  • 56°(Feels like 56°)
  • Overcast
  • Wind: NW @ 8 mph
  • Barometer: 29.79 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:32:00 am
  • Sunset: 07:33:24 pm
  • Humidity: 90
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Monroe

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 68°
  • 51°

Mostly clear

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 64°
  • 47°

Partly cloudy

Currently in Monroe as of

  • 59°(Feels like 59°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: WSW @ 13 mph
  • Barometer: 29.76 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:30:30 am
  • Sunset: 07:32:00 pm
  • Humidity: 93
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

2-Day Forecast: Salisbury

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 46°

Thunderstorms

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 62°
  • 45°

Times of sun and clouds

Currently in Salisbury as of

  • 58°(Feels like 58°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: N @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 29.79 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:29:55 am
  • Sunset: 07:31:19 pm
  • Humidity: 83
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

