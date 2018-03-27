Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to multiple slide-offs in the canyon when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. The crash was captured by Brenchley's dashcam.More >>
After years of discussion and debate, it is finally decision day in Indian Land. Voters head to the polls to decide whether or not Indian Land should become its own town. The idea partially started from some residents in Indian Land feeling unrepresented by the Lancaster County Council.More >>
A Burke County man was arrested for outstanding charges. On March 20 officials received information that a wanted person was in the 5810 block of Zion Hill Drive, a report stated. Investigators arrived on the scene and arrested Kerry Dean Arndt in the front yard of his home.More >>
A man was charged additional charges in connection with a series of burglaries in the Charlotte area dating back to 2017. On March 14 CMPD detectives were notified by the York County Sheriff's Department that they recovered a large amount of stolen property at a motel that was connected to Ivory LaVonda Chappell.More >>
