  • VIDEO: Trooper struck by vehicle while responding to crash on icy highway

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:15:16 GMT
    A still from the video provided by the Department of Public Safety.A still from the video provided by the Department of Public Safety.
    Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to multiple slide-offs in the canyon when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. The crash was captured by Brenchley's dashcam.

  • Indian Land residents decide whether or not to incorporate

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:07:37 GMT
    (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
    After years of discussion and debate, it is finally decision day in Indian Land. Voters head to the polls to decide whether or not Indian Land should become its own town. The idea partially started from some residents in Indian Land feeling unrepresented by the Lancaster County Council.  

  • Man arrested for several outstanding charges in Burke Co.

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:57:40 GMT
    Burke County Sheriff's OfficeBurke County Sheriff's Office
    Burke County officials arrested a man for several outstanding charges Friday. Steven Tyler Burnette was charged with two counts of domestic violence violation of protected person, communicating threats, probation violation, assault by strangulation and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance.  Burnette was placed in Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $165,000 secured bond.
