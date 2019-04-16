Worker at NC State Veteran’s Home charged with assault for ‘flicking’ 91-year-old veteran

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A worker at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Salisbury was charged with assault after staff members say they saw her “flick” a 91-year-old veteran on the head.
According to the police report, Wilhelmina Fahn, 52, was charged with assault on a disabled person for an incident that happened on Sunday.
Fahn allegedly “flicked” the wheelchair bound veteran on the side of his head and ear. Other staff members reported seeing it happen and called police.
Fahn was charged and released on a written promise to appear in court.
The North Carolina State Veterans Home is located on the grounds of the VA Medical Center, but is staffed by workers from a private company.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.