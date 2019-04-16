Sunshine, seasonable temperatures after chilly weather in the morning

By Thursday, we’ll turn our attention to our next cool front which could bring even more clouds to the area, but still dry conditions during the day. There’s a slight chance for a thundershower Thursday night, but a much better chance is likely on Friday. There are some early signals that some of Friday’s storms could be on the strong side, something we’ll be monitoring this week. Highs will be near again 80° on Thursday, falling into the 70s with the better rain chance on Friday.