Sunshine, seasonable temperatures after chilly weather in the morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather, we’re starting off in the chilly 30s for many neighborhoods across the WBTV viewing area. With plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today, we’ll enjoy a nice temperature turn-around with afternoon readings jumping back to the seasonal lower 70s. There will be a few more clouds mixing in on Wednesday, but the afternoon will be even warmer, getting close to near 80° by the end of the day.
By Thursday, we’ll turn our attention to our next cool front which could bring even more clouds to the area, but still dry conditions during the day. There’s a slight chance for a thundershower Thursday night, but a much better chance is likely on Friday. There are some early signals that some of Friday’s storms could be on the strong side, something we’ll be monitoring this week. Highs will be near again 80° on Thursday, falling into the 70s with the better rain chance on Friday.
At this early point, the weekend looks mainly dry, though there could be a parting shower early on Saturday before sunshine returns for the afternoon. Saturday will be cool with highs in the upper 60s but we’ll warm to the middle 70s on Easter.
Enjoy the sunshine and have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
