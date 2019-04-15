Sexually-transmitted diseases on the rise in South Carolina, per CDC report

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are some concerning numbers released earlier this month shows South Carolina ranking among the highest in the country for sexually-transmitted diseases.
According to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control’s 2017 STD Surveillance Report, South Carolina ranks fifth in the country for cases of chlamydia in the country with 649 cases per 100,000 residents.
It’s worse news for women in our state with 875 cases per 100,000 people.
South Carolina also ranks fourth among states with cases of gonorrhea, with 254 case sper 100,000 residents. Again, it’s even worse news for women in the state, with South Carolina ranking third in the country for the number of ghonorrhea cases among women.
South Carolina stood out:
- SC has one of the highest cases of chlamydia in the U.S. with 649.8 cases per 100K residents - that’s 21% more than the state average
- In fact, SC had a 14% increase in chlamydia between 2016 and 2017
- SC also ranks #4 for states with the most cases of gonorrhea with 254.4 cases per 100K residents in 2017 - that’s 39% more than the state average
