Nearly 50 employers hiring at job fair in Salisbury on Tuesday

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - About 50 employers are expected to participate in a community job fair that local agencies will present from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The job fair will be at First Ministry Center, 220 N. Fulton St.
Employers represented include Accordius Health, Avgol-Mocksville, Bayada, Bennett Distributing, Blythe Construction, Bonney Staffing, Decision Path, Delhaize (Food Lion), FedEx, FHI, Gildan, Henkel, Hire Dynamics, Johnson Concrete, city of Kannapolis, Kannapolis Parks and Recreation, Liberty Commons, N.C. Department of Public Safety, N.C. Highway Patrol, New York Air Brake, NGK Ceramics, Novant Health, Onin Staffing, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College/NCMI, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, S&H Youth, city of Salisbury, Staffmark, State Employees’ Credit Union, Trinity at Home, U.S. Postal Service, Universal Forest Products, U.S. Census Bureau, Walk on Products, W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center, and Zachry Industries.
Jobs that employers are hoping to fill include manufacturing operator, electronic technician, construction maintenance, building maintenance, packer, line operator, slitter operator, manufacturing maintenance, financial services representative, registered nurse, patient care technician, dietitian, social worker, police officer, engineer, CNA, radiology, van driver, housekeeping, floor tech, state trooper, chemical operator, forklift operator, freight handler/unloader, teacher, teacher assistant, bus driver, school nutrition worker, substitute teacher, custodian, peer support, outpatient therapy, outreach specialist, operations specialist (train, carousel), concession worker, park attendant, address verifier and census taker, assembler, warehouse/delivery driver, corrections officer, medical staff, administrative, case manager, counseling, behavioral tech, and community corrections.
The session is offered by Jobs for Life. Participants will receive an early pass to enter the job fair before it opens to the public. Military veterans also will receive early entry at 9:30 a.m.
The job fair is open to all. Organizers recommend that job seekers dress appropriately and bring copies of their resume.
Partners presenting the job fair include the city of Salisbury, NC Works Career Center-Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Jobs for Life, Rowan County, Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Rowan Economic Development Commission and Centralina Workforce Development Board.
