Man rushed to hospital after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Snow Lane around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the man was in a parking lot with a witness when they heard shots and the man was hit.
He and the witness reportedly went to an apartment where officers found him.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken by Medic to the hospital.
Police say no suspects have been found and they have not determined a motive behind the shooting.
No further information was released.
