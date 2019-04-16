Detectives searching for missing Lincolnton man last seen by fiancée

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Riley Ray Higgins, who was last seen by his fiancée around 7:30 a.m. on April 15 as she was leaving for work.
Detectives say Higgins left his cell phone at his home and did not show up at work at a business on Highway 150 west of Lincolnton.
Higgins is described as a white man, just over 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The Sheriff’s Office said Higgins may be driving a purple 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with North Carolina license plate FJR-2862.
If you know the whereabouts of Riley Higgins please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.
