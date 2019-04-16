Detectives searching for missing Lincolnton man last seen by fiancée

Detectives searching for missing Lincolnton man last seen by fiancée
Detectives say Higgins left his cell phone at his home and did not show up at work at a business on Highway 150 west of Lincolnton.
By WBTV Web Staff | April 16, 2019 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 12:49 PM

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Riley Ray Higgins, who was last seen by his fiancée around 7:30 a.m. on April 15 as she was leaving for work.

Detectives say Higgins left his cell phone at his home and did not show up at work at a business on Highway 150 west of Lincolnton.

Higgins is described as a white man, just over 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Higgins may be driving a purple 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with North Carolina license plate FJR-2862.

If you know the whereabouts of Riley Higgins please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.