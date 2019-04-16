Charlotte Council takes turns from meeting to visit community meetings and protests

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - At a Charlotte city zoning meeting Monday night some minds in attendance were elsewhere.
“Many of our residents and viewing area have now seen the body worn camera footage of the police involved shooting from March 25th,” Mayor Vi Lyles said.
Mayor Lyles addressed what was on everyones’ mind, the video released Monday afternoon of the shooting of Danquirs Franklin, just hours before their meeting.
"Now I can say to all of you that all of us have watched it and it was absolutely very very difficult,” Lyles said.
While the community mourned council had to attend to business but they had a plan to do both at the same time.
“Several council members will be going in and out as appropriate so that they can attend to hearing from our community,” Lyles said.
In shifts council members left to go to community meetings about the shooting. Always enough stayed behind so that they could keep quorum at the zoning meeting.
Councilwoman Lawna Mayfield went to Nations Ford Community Church
“Tonight the community showed you through love we can make a difference,” Mayfield said.
“Why would I not be out here just to let them know that we’re listening and we want to do better.”
