Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed by NC Senate

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The North Carolina Senate passed legislation on Monday aimed towards protecting the life of infants born during an abortion procedure.
The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act designates infants who have been extracted from the mother and show signs of life with the same rights as any human being and requires healthcare practitioners to treat them as they would any other infant in similar medical circumstances as a result.
The bill only applies to situations in which the baby has been removed from the mother but Senate Republicans have shown support for this legislation.
Senator Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston), expressed confusion as to why politicians wouldn’t support the bill, stating, ‘I find it hard to believe that there’s disagreement over whether a living human being, fully extracted from his or her mother, has the same rights as every other living human being, but it turns out some people don’t agree with that notion.’
The ACLU released a statement following this decision, expressed concern over the intentions of this legislation. Senior Policy Counsel for the NC ACLU Susanna Birdsong stated, ‘This extreme anti-abortion bill is a plain attempt to bully and scare abortion providers so that they stop providing the care their patients expect and need.’
The bill passed by a margin of 28-19 votes and will now move to the NC House of Representatives for consideration.
