1 wanted, 1 detained after police pursuit stemming from violent attempted armed robbery in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police detained one person and say they are looking for another after a police pursuit stemming from a violent attempted armed robbery in Charlotte Monday evening.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the attempted armed robbery took place on Cherrycrest Lane in southwest Charlotte around 6 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call in the area. When they arrived, a man told them he had been assaulted by two male suspects during an armed robbery attempt.
The man said he was walking on the sidewalk when the robbery happened.
At least one of the suspects was reportedly armed with a firearm, and police say shots were fired during the robbery, however the victim was not shot.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head and was taken by MEDIC to the hospital.
Officials were able to locate the suspect vehicle, which was also spotted by a police helicopter.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects refused to stop.
Police say a vehicle pursuit started around 6:39 p.m. on North Graham Street.
During the pursuit, the passenger got out of the vehicle in the Reid Park Neighborhood located off of West Boulevard. He was immediately detained by officers.
The pursuit ended around 7 p.m. on Tryon Street near 4th Street, where the driver ran from the vehicle.
Officers are continuing to look for the driver. The suspect vehicle was located and reported stolen.
No vehicle crashes happened during the pursuit.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
