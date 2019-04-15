Two-Time Champion Rory McIlroy Commits to Play in Wells Fargo Championship

Press release provided by Wells Fargo Championship.
Charlotte, NC—April 15, 2019— Rory McIlroy, the 2010 and 2015 Wells Fargo Championship winner and the No.4 ranked player in the world, committed today to play in Charlotte’s PGA TOUR event, scheduled for April 29-May 5 at Quail Hollow Club.
McIlroy, winner of four major championships and 24 career titles worldwide, will return to Quail Hollow Club where he holds 11 tournament scoring records, including the honor of being the Wells Fargo Championship’s only two-time champion.
McIlroy earned his 15th PGA TOUR victory last month at THE PLAYERS Championship and has recorded seven top-ten finishes this season.
McIlroy becomes the fourth past champion to commit, joining Jason Day, J.B. Holmes and Lucas Glover.
He is also the 11th major championship winner scheduled to compete here. That impressive list, previously announced by tournament officials, includes, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington, Jason Dufner, Davis Love III, Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover, Sergio Garcia, and Henrik Stenson.
In his eight previous appearances, McIlroy has finished 1st, missed the cut, T2, T10, T8, 1st, T4 and T16.
Players have until Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship and can withdraw from the tournament at any time.
For the first time, the Wells Fargo Championship is partnering with Ticketmaster to streamline the ticket purchase process for fans. To purchase tickets, please visit wellsfargochampionship.com.
