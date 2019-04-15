Training more Black women to become doulas: Could that help save more Black Mothers?

“The doctors were like, ‘did you fall? Why didn’t anybody keep you?’ I don’t know, I’m a teenager,” she remembered telling them. “I had my mom with me to help act as my advocate even though I’m her child so she had to play two roles to make sure I got the care that I needed to deliver my child. Now if I didn’t have her having my back, I probably would have delivered at home - or went to the hospital and still been brushed off. I was only 32 weeks pregnant, way before my due date - and that’s where my inspiration to become a doula comes from. My personal birth story.”