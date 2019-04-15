Sunshine to move into the area after Sunday’s severe weather

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following the weekend storm, the weather pattern is going to settle down for several days as high pressure builds in behind Sunday’s front. Sunshine will dominate through the mid-week period with no chance for any rain. Cool, dry breezes will blow today, setting off the effect of almost total sunshine.
Afternoon readings will only get back to the mid to upper 60s and lows tonight will fall into the chilly 30s for many neighborhoods outside of the immediate Charlotte metro area.
Afternoon temperatures will rebound nicely Tuesday, jumping back to the seasonal lower 70s before we make a run to near 80° on Wednesday.
By Thursday, we’ll turn our attention to our next cool front which could bring a few late-day thundershowers with a better chance coming on Friday. There are some early signals that some of Friday’s storms could be on the strong side, something we’ll be monitoring this week. Highs will be near 80° Thursday, falling into the 70s with the better rain chance on Friday.
At this early point, the weekend looks mainly dry and cool with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday.
Enjoy the sunshine and have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.