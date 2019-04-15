Straight line winds send tree into house in Morganton

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Monday crews in Burke County worked to pick up the pieces after strong storms ripped through the area over the weekend.
The National Weather Service surveyed areas of the county in the morning, determining that straight line winds were to blame for the damage.
City of Morganton officials say the worst of the damage was a tree that fell into a house on West Concord Street near New Street.
When the Hernandez family left for Church Sunday evening, they didn’t think they’d return to see a massive tree uprooted after hours of rain and wind, crashing right through their living room.
Some neighbors on the street heeded the tornado warnings and had been getting ready.
“Very dangerous, I had tried to tell my friends we need to be careful," Bacilio Castro said.
Domingo Hernandez got the phone call during church after neighbors told him a tree fell on the truck, but when his son-in-law got there it was much worse.
“It wasn’t the truck, it was the house so I got scared and upset," Oscar Rodriguez said.
Family and friends spent Monday sawing the tree, cleaning up rubble, and waiting for help from their insurance agent.
Downtown Morganton also got hit. Downed trees brought down power lines, blocking King Street for hours.
Crest Hill Drive outside of the city was also blocked while crews tried to get the power back on.
The Hernandez family says there is a silver lining.
None of the 6 people who live there were home when the tree fell.
“No one was inside, thank you to God, no one was inside," Domingo Hernandez said.
