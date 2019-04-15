Section of Midland Road in Cabarrus County to Close for Repairs

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close Midland Road between Bethel Church and Bethel School Roads at 9 a.m. Monday, April 22, weather permitting.
The closure is necessary for maintenance crews to replace an aging culvert pipe under Midland Road. The road is scheduled to reopen April 26.
During the closure, a marked detour will take motorists along Bethel School Road, N.C. 24/27, Jim Sossoman Road and Bethel Church Road, returning to Midland Road.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
