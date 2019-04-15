President Trump to award Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTV) - President Trump announced on Monday afternoon that he was planning to make Tiger Woods the latest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The award is given to individuals who demonstrate, “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
Woods returned to greatness in golf on Sunday after coming from behind to win the 2019 Masters Tournament, the fifth time he had done so but the first in 14 years.
The legendary golfer had battled through a series of personal struggles and injury issues in the decade prior to this victory and the President along with numerous other athletes, celebrities and public figures congratulated Woods on the victory.
