NCGOP Executive Director Woodhouse to leave job in June

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - The executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party, Dallas Woodhouse, will leave his post following the party’s state convention in June.
Woodhouse confirmed his plans to depart to WBTV on Monday.
“I am under contract through the convention. When my contract expires I am moving on, which is always what I had in mind,” Woodhouse said. “After four years in this position, the new chair should help build his team.”
News of Woodhouse’s planned departure comes after an hours-long meeting of the NCGOP Central Committee on Sunday.
Details of what was discussed in that meeting have been hard to ascertain, with multiple people telling WBTV committee members were required to sign non-disclosure agreements as part of the meeting.
The Central Committee is responsible for oversight of the party and has the ability to hire and fire the party’s executive director.
Speculation about what, if anything, would happen to Woodhouse as the party’s top staff member began after NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes was indicted in early April on federal political corruption charges.
Specifically, Hayes is accused of agreeing to make directed contributions from a wealthy businessman--Greg Lindberg, who was also indicted in the federal corruption probe--to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in a scheme prosecutors allege was designed to bribe Causey.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty and his attorney has said his client would fight the charges in court.
Woodhouse, who testified to the grand jury in December as part of the federal investigation, has maintained the party did nothing wrong in making the contribution to Causey. Woodhouse has not been charged as part of the probe.
Hayes has relinquished day-to-day control of the NCGOP to Aubrey Woodard, who chairs the 11th Congressional District Committee.
The NCGOP convention will take place the second weekend in June. The party will elect a new chairman to replace Hayes, who announced the day before the charges against him were unsealed that he would not seek another term.
