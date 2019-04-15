Mike Vellucci Named AHL’s Outstanding Coach

The Checkers – who are in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight season under Vellucci’s guidance – will face the Providence Bruins in round one, with Games 1 and 2 taking place in Providence on Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st before the series shifts to Charlotte for Game 3 on Wednesday the 24th, plus Game 4 on Friday the 26th and Game 5 on Saturday the 27th if necessary.