Man charged with kidnapping China Grove girl in December back in jail after contacting alleged victim

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Jake Robert Kelly, the man who faced a long list of charges including the kidnapping of a China Grove girl in December, is now back in jail after he allegedly contacted the 14-year-old girl and tried to meet her.
Kelly, of Turnersburg Highway in Statesville, 29, was arrested by Rowan County investigators and jailed on Monday, charged with soliciting a child by computer and dissemination to minors under the age of 16.
Investigators say he attempted to meet the girl for sex, but instead, he was met by law enforcement.
Bond was set at $100,000.
According to the arrest warrants related to the soliciting a child by computer charge filed on Monday, Kelly did “entice and advise (victim) by means of a computer to meet with him and commit and unlawful sex act.”
The warrant on the dissemination charge says that Kelly “did knowingly disseminate to (victim), a minor of the age of 14, a text message with sexually obscene material.”
In December, deputies said Kelly and the girl were able to determine that she left her home to meet up with Kelly.
The two traveled to Statesville together and were taken into custody at a location in Charlotte.
Kelly was charged with indecent liberties with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor upon his arrest. Kelly was additionally charged with felony kidnapping, two charges of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor and felony indecent liberties with children.
On Wednesday, Dec. 26, Kelly received further charges for 5 counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor as well as first-degree kidnapping.
